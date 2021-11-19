Trisha replaces Kajal

Kajal Aggarwal already came out of Nagarjuna's next film titled The Ghost. Praveen Sattaru is the film's director. The reports say that Kajal is out of the film because of her pregnancy. Now, we hear that the actress will also be replaced in another prestigious film titled Indian 2.



Indian 2 is the sequel of the popular hit film Indian. The film was released in Telugu as Bharateeyudu. Interestingly, Kajal Aggarwal was shot for the film but now, her role is going to be replaced with Trisha Krishnan.



In the film, Kajal's role is an elderly woman and the actress underwent prosthetic makeup for the same. However, she will not be a part of the film anymore. Trisha has been approached and she reportedly gave her nod to be a part of the film.



The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar and others in crucial roles.

