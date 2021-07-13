Trivikram makes some changes for Mahesh Babu

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to join hands with the wizard of the words Trivikram Srinivas for the third time in his career after Athadu and Khaleja. Tentatively titled #SSMB28, Trivikram is currently locking the script for the film.

According to the latest buzz, Trivikram is now planning to come up with a different script for the film. The shoot was supposed to go on roll a long time ago but has been getting delayed because of the pandemic. During the lockdown, Trivikram has been working on the script. It seems like the hero character will be extremely different in this film and Trivikram has made some changes to the script. Interestingly, rumors are rife that Trivikram made some major changes to the script as he felt that the fans have been watching some Hollywood films and web series lately and are also waiting for such interesting concept from Tollywood as well.

We have to wait and see how the film is going to impress the audience. The makers are yet to announce more details regarding the cast and crew of the film.