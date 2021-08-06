Trivikram to direct Venkatesh’s 75th film?

The film in the combination of Victory Venkatesh and Trivikram is on cards for a long time now. It was supposed to be launched long back but that didn't happen for some unknown reasons. If the latest buzz is anything to go by, Trivikram will be directing Venkatesh's landmark 75th film.

According to the sources, Trivikram met Venkatesh recently and discussed the possibilities of collaboration. Apparently, the "Gharshana" actor has shown interest as well. If everything falls in place, this movie will go on the floors once both of them get done with their committed projects.

Trivikram will be doing a film with Mahesh Babu soon. This movie will hit the screens next summer. On the flip side, Venkatesh is busy with three films in hand. His recent release "Narappa" has recently released in OTT platform and was huge success. His other film "Drushyam 2" got done with the shooting works and is in the post-production stages now. Venkatesh is also acting in "F3", which is a remake of the 2019 super hit "F2."