Trivikram to focus on Mahesh Babu after Pawan Kalyan

Wizard of the words Trivikram Srinivas whose previous outing 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' turned out to be a super hit has announced his next project with superstar Mahesh Babu.

Titled SSMB28, the expectations are sky-high on the film. On the other hand, Trivikram Srinivas also took the responsibility of penning the screenplay and dialogues for Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film with Rana under the direction of Sagar K Chandra.



Trivikram Srinivas has made it clear that the shooting of Mahesh Babu's film will go on the roll only after he wraps up the works related to the PSPK Rana film. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will also wrap up 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.



Earlier, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas worked on the movies Athadu and Khaleja. The duo will be seen collaborating for the third time now. Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady in the movie.

