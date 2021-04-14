Trivikram to return advance with interest?

Tollywood: Young Tiger NTR who is currently busy with his upcoming movie RRR has signed his next project with director Trivikram Srinivas. But the actor has announced his next project with the director Koratala Siva.

It seems like NTR and Trivikram project got halted amid a healthy environment but Trivikram has to return the advance amount he took for the film. But rumors are claiming that Trivikram should return the amount with interest. Hasine and Harika creations banner was on board to bankroll NTR Trivikram project which is Trivikram's home production house. So there was no talk about advance. But NTR arts banner also joined hands to bankroll the NTR Trivikram project and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram gave 1 crore Rupees as an advance amount for Trivikram.

So, Trivikram has to return that amount with interest. It seems like this is Trivikram's first time in his career to return the advance amount.