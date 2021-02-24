'Tuck Jagadish' inspired from 1992 released film?

Tollywood: Young hero Nani's upcoming movie 'Tuck Jagadish' have recently unveiled the teaser of the film which has been receiving a thumping response from the audience.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the teaser hinted that the movie is going to be a family entertainer which is going to give an emotional ride for the audience. Now, an interesting update about the movie is currently doing rounds on the internet. As per the latest reports, 'Tuck Jagadish' is inspired from Rajashekar's hit movie 'Balarama Krishnulu' which got released back in 1992. Touted to be a social drama, 'Balarama Krishnulu' discussed casteism and class disparity issues in society. It seems like 'Tuck Jagadish' is also going to touch the same points but with a more modern setup.

'Tuck Jagadish' movie is all set to hit theatres on April 23rd. Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma are playing the female is in this movie which is also going to feature Jagapathi Babu in a crucial role.

Tuck Jagadish Teaser :







