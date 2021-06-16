Tuck Jagadish on July 30; SR Kalayanamandapam on August 6

Telugu film industry is getting ready to get back to work. After the government decided to lift the restrictions, the filmmakers are planning their shoots. Already, a few people have started the shoots while the producers of pending releases are talking to distributors to finalize the release dates.

The latest reports reveal that Nani's Tuck Jagadish is expected to hit the screens on July 30th. Most likely, the makers want to stick to the date without undergoing any change. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya's Love Story team is yet to take a call on the same. Both are due for a release soon.

We also hear that SR Kalyanamandapam will hit the screens on August 6th. The producer is planning to make an official announcement on the same soon.

The biggies are still in confusion and they will update their release dates after witnessing the theatrical run of these pending medium budget films.