'Tuck Jagadish' to lock horns with 'Timmarusu'?

Most of the Telugu movies are now slowly getting released again in a theatres. Young hero Satyadev has already announced the release date of his next film 'Timmarusu' as July 30th. But young Natural Star Nani is going to give him a huge shock.

According to the latest reports, the makers of Nani's 'Tuck Jagadish' are also planning to release their film on July 30th. Most of the filmmakers are planning to release their films before the third wave hits the nation. So, there will be so many releases in August.

On this note, the makers of 'Tuck Jagadish'are planning to lock July 30th as their release date.

However, the official announcement is yet to come out.

Depending on the response to these two films, the Tollywood producers will be prepared for the release of all other projects. More details of the film will be out soon.