Two Chiranjeevi Dance Numbers In Acharya, One With Rangasthalam Actress

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya is making all the right noises ever since it was announced. With its impressive star cast, the movie promises to be a treat to mega fans.

We already told you that Acharya will have Ram Charan. This is the second time Charan will be seen sharing the screen space with his father Chiranjeevi. The last we saw him was in Chiranjeevi's comeback movie Khaidi No.150 which on to become a blockbuster hit. Charan was seen shaking a leg with Chiru in the chartbuster Thammudu. Now, in Acharya, we hear Charan is playing an extended cameo and his role will be integral to the plot. Chiru has already started shooting for his portions. The crew recently decided to halt the shoot following coronavirus scare. Charan is yet to join the sets.

Now, there was news that Regina Cassandra will appear in a special song alongside Chiranjeevi in Acharya. The latest we hear is that Rangasthalam actress who played a key role in the Charan movie, has been roped in for another special number. If all goes well, then Chiranjeevi will be seen in not just one but two dance numbers. And when Megastar dances, he is sure to scorch the stage. Whatsay?

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and will portray Chiru in two different avatars. Mani Sharma is composing the movie for this action flick which is set in Naxal backdrop.