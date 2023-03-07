Unique Features at Asian Theater of Allu Arjun
Asian Cinemas is partnering with Allu Arjun to establish a luxurious multiplex theater in Hyderabad, which is almost ready for its grand opening. The latest reports suggest that this theater will feature a full LED projection screen, making it only the second theater in South India to offer this technology.
Unlike traditional cinema projectors, the LED screen will provide a superior visual experience with enhanced color contrast. It will also be the first theater in Hyderabad to provide this facility. The multiplex is scheduled to start operations very soon.
