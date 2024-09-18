Upendra’s ‘UI The Movie’ gears up for Oct release

When Kannada superstar Upendra kept everyone waiting and wondering about his self-scripted, self-produced film, UI The Movie, expectations ran sky-high. Just a mere production by Lahari Films' G Manoharan and Venus Entertainers' KP Srikanth, co-producer Naveen Manoharan, has already created considerable commotion. Overwhelming response to the teaser where a peek into a fantasy world created by Upendra has come rushing in from fans as much as it has from critics.

The makers have brought out an interesting new poster of the star riding a horse with a grim expression on his face to celebrate Upendra's birthday. Word is that this poster went viral in no time on social networks, further heightening the excitement for the movie. UI The Movie, which is scheduled for a grand release in October, is turning out to be one of the biggest highlights of Upendra's career, with all its high production and classy promotional content trending in YouTube and other places.

The lead role in the movie is played by Reeshma Nanaiah, while supporting cast members include Nidhi Subbaiah, Murali Sharma, and P Ravi Shankar.

UI The Movie has a great technical team behind it, from the music coming in by Kantara composer Ajanish B Loknath to art direction by KGF fame Siva Kumar J, cinematography by HC Venugopal, and VFX supervision by Nirmal Kumar of Vikrant Rona fame. One can sense the eagerness among fans to know what promises to be an exceptional cinematic experience.