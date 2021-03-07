'Uppena' beauty to pair with Ram Pothineni

Actress Krithi Shetty is all set to share screen space with Ram Pothineni in his upcoming film with director Lingusamy. It will be a bilingual film in Tami and Telugu languages, produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi. This film will be 19th film in Ram Pothineni's filmography.

The makers of the film, Srinivasaa Silver Screen, took to Twitter to announce that Krithi Shetty has been finalised as the female lead. Their post read, "Welcoming the Supremely talented Krithi Shetty on board for RAPO19 Starring Ram."

On February 18, Ram Pothineni announced that his upcoming film with filmmaker Lingusamy. This film will be the debut of Ram in Tamil industry.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Pothineni wrote, "I've waited a long time for this. RAPO19, a Telugu and Tamil film with one of my favorite directors Lingusamy. Looking forward to working with the passionate Srinivasaa Chitturi.

Director Lingusamy's last project was Sandakozhi 2 with Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles. The film, which is a sequel to the film of the same name, released in 2018 and received a decent response from the audience and critics alike. After nearly three years, Lingusamy has announced his next project.