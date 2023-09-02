Live
- Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ new schedule kick-started in Coonoor
- ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ mass swag in birthday special poster
- Hawaii wildfire: 385 people remain missing
- Vishwak Sen launches ‘Krishna Ghattam’ trailer
- Ex-Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Patro passes away
- Gehlot meets Pratapgarh victim; announces govt job, Rs 10Lakh aid for her
- When is Dahi Handi 2023? Date, Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance, and Tips For Safe Human Pyramid
- YRF launches the first poster of Tiger 3, reveals it follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan!
- Movie Review: Prema Desapu Yuvarani
- Prime Video Announces the Global Streaming Premiere of Blockbuster Jailer, starring Superstar Rajinikanth on September 7
Just In
‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ mass swag in birthday special poster
It’s Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s birthday today. Wishing him on the occasion, the makers of his latest flick “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” have come up with a...
It’s Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s birthday today. Wishing him on the occasion, the makers of his latest flick “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” have come up with a new poster. Pawan Kalyan’s mass swag can be witnessed in the poster, as the star sports shades and wears a khaki shirt and a galla lungi.
Director Harish Shankar who knows the mass pulse is showing Pawan Kalyan in a never-before mass character as a tough cop in the movie. Pawan Kalyan in the poster is seen holding a bloody sword and there are a batch of people standing behind him. What a treat for fans on this special day.
“Ustaad Bhagat Singh” is being produced grandly by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The makers, as earlier announced, will recommence the film’s shoot from the 5th of this month. The movie features Sreeleela playing the female lead. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scores the music, while Ayananka Bose cranks the camera. Chota K Prasad is the editor. Stunt director duo Ram-Lakshman choreographs the action sequences.