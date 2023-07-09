Vaishnav Tej gets trained in MMA for ‘Aadikeshava’

Young hero Vaishnav Tej will be seen in an out-and-out mass avatar in his upcoming mass action entertainer, “Aadikeshava.” Also starring Sreeleela as the leading lady, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 18.

In “Aadikeshava,” Vaishnav Tej has got the opportunity to perform some high voltage action. To pull off these stunts effortlessly, Vaishnav had gone to Thailand to learn Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Vaishnav had put in all his marital arts skills he had acquired during his stint in Thailand, and the results are said to be quite impressive. The young hero is hopeful that “Aadikeshava” will take him much closer to the mass audiences.

Directed by Srikanth N Reddy, “Aadikeshava” is produced by Trivikram’s Fortune Four Cinemas and Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments banners. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer.