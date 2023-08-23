Vaishnavi Chaitanya opens up about her favourite scene from ‘Baby’

Recent blockbuster “Baby,” which was released in July and turned out to be a blockbuster, features Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Anand Deverakonda, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles. The film is directed by Sai Rajesh.



The film is now gearing up for its OTT debut on Aha this Friday. To kick things off, the film’s actress engaged in an Instagram AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, interacting with fans. During the session, one of her followers inquired about her favourite scene from the movie. Vaishnavi replied that her favourite scene is the one where her character visits Seetha’s home and sheds tears after the ‘Premisthunna’ song. In another response, she mentioned that if she were to remove one scene from the film, it would be the interval scene.

The blockbuster movie will be accessible to users with an Aha Gold subscription 12 hours before the general release. The movie also stars Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana in significant roles. Baby is produced by SKN under the Mass Movie Makers banner, with captivating soundtracks composed by Vijay Bulganin.