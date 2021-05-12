Vaisshnav Tej's OTT debut in December

Mega hero Vaisshnav Tej made his debut with the film Uppena. The film released this year and has become a big hit at the box office. The actor's second film is already ready but is waiting to hit an OTT platform. As per the latest reports, his second film will be released directly on an OTT platform in December.



As per the buzz, the makers think that the film will suit for a release on an OTT platform but not in theatres. Krish Jagarlamudi directed the film and Rakul Preet Singh played the leading lady in the movie. The film is based on the novel Kondapolam.



The tentative title of the film is Kondapolam. The post-production works are currently going on and more details on the same will come out soon.



A leading digital platform is said to be streaming the film by year-end. More details on the same will come out soon.

