Vakeel Saab's intense motion poster is here

Tollywood: The big day for all Pawan Kalyan fans has arrived. It is the actor's birthday today and fans have started the celebrations right from last night. On this big occasion, there are a few treats from the makers of Pawan's upcoming films. The first of them is the motion poster of the actor's upcoming movie Vakeel Saab. The motion poster was released a few minutes back and it is mind-blowing.

The poster gives us a glimpse of the dual nature of Pawan in the film. On one hand, he is holding the book, Criminal Justice. On the other hand, he is holding a baseball bat. This poster pretty much sums up his character in the movie. Music director Thaman also gave a powerful background score for the motion teaser.

Vakeel Saab is being directed by Sriram Venu of MCA fame. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla are playing the other pivotal roles in the movie. Dil Raju is the producer of the film and Boney Kapoor is presenting it under his banner Bayview Projects.