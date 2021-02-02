Vamshi Paidipally: Juggling between Allu Arjun & Mahesh Babu

After directing Mahesh Babu's milestone project Maharshi, director Vamshi Paidipally planned another action drama with the actor. Tentatively titled State Rowdy, there are a lot of reports on the project last year. However, Mahesh did not like the script and has moved on to his next film, in the direction of Parasuram.

Mahesh Babu reconsidered his decision and asked Vamshi to come up with changes to the script and it looks like that plan also did not work. Now, the sources close to the Mega compound reveal that Vamshi is seriously trying to team up with Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun played a small role in Vamshi's Yevadu.

As of now, Vamshi has the script ready and wanted to work with Allu Arjun as soon as he wraps up Pushpa. But, Koratala Siva already confirmed his next film with Allu Arjun. Vamshi wants to come back to Mahesh again if the latest plan fails.