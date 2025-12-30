Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wraps shoot of her directorial debut ‘Saraswathi’

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has successfully wrapped up the shooting of Saraswathi, marking a significant milestone in her career as she steps into direction for the first time. The actress shared the update through an emotional post on social media, reflecting on the journey and expressing gratitude to her team.

Taking to Instagram, Varalaxmi revealed that the film was completed within a month of shooting. Describing the experience as intense and fulfilling, she thanked everyone who contributed to the project, from actors and technicians to the production staff. She wrote that the journey left her filled with gratitude and hinted that more updates would follow soon, while also extending New Year wishes.

Saraswathi is jointly produced by Varalaxmi and her sister Pooja under the banner Dosa Diaries. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Priya Mani, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Naveen Chandra, along with Varalaxmi in a key role.

The film boasts an experienced technical crew. Music is composed by Thaman, while cinematography is handled by Edwin Sakay. Venkat Raajen is in charge of editing, Sudheer oversees art direction, and Brinda has choreographed the dance sequences. Although the storyline is being kept under wraps, industry sources suggest that Saraswathi is a new-age thriller designed to keep audiences hooked.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Varalaxmi is also gearing up for her Hollywood debut in Rizana – A Caged Bird, where she shares screen space with Academy Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons.