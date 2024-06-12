Varun Sandesh's 'Ninda' trailer released, film to release on June 21

Tollywood heartthrob Varun Sandesh is all set to return to the silver screen with a bang! After a string of roles in love stories, Sandesh is taking a bold step with his latest film, ‘Ninda,’ a crime mystery thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Directed by Rajesh Jagannadham, ‘Ninda’ hits theaters on June 21st and takes inspiration from real-life events, shrouded in the intriguing title ‘Candrakota Mystery.’ The much-anticipated trailer for the film, launched by young Telugu stars Vishwaksen and Sandeep Kishan, has generated a buzz with its thought-provoking dialogues and thrilling visuals.

The trailer opens with a powerful statement: "The day Manchodi loVishwaksen and Sandeep Kishanst his belief in justice, a society died." We see glimpses of people trapped in a room, their hope flickering with each passing day. The impactful lines, "Anger of a good man is the beginning of destruction" and "Just telling a lie strongly does not make it true," hint at a complex narrative that delves into social issues.

The trailer then introduces us to Bala Raju, a man wrongfully accused of a heinous crime. Varun Sandesh embodies the character with intensity, portraying his desperate search for the truth. The investigation that unfolds is packed with suspense, keeping viewers glued to their screens.

Adding to the film's brilliance are the captivating visuals by Rameez Naveeth and the heart-pounding background score by Santu Omkar. Mythri Movie Makers steps in as the distributor for the Nizam region, further amplifying the film's reach.

Shreya Rani, Ani, and Q Madhu grace the screen as the leading ladies, while veteran actors Tanikella Bharani, Bhadram, Surya, Chatrapathi Shekhar, and Keelaka lend stellar supporting performances.

Varun Sandesh's journey in Tollywood began with a bang. His debut film, ‘Happy Days,’ directed by the acclaimed Shekhar Kammula, catapulted him to youth icon status. He followed this success with the blockbuster ‘Shankar Dada MBBS,’ directed by Srikanth Addala, which became one of the year's highest-grossing films.

However, a string of unsuccessful choices led to a string of box office disappointments. Undeterred, Varun Sandesh is back with renewed focus, not just with ‘Ninda’ but also with other projects like ‘Constable.’ His recent film, ‘Chitram Chudara,’ captivated audiences on the OTT platform. He even entertained viewers with his participation in Bigg Boss Season 3 alongside his wife, Vithika Sheru.