 Varun Tej Shares Why He Chose Italy for His Wedding with Lavanya Tripathi

Actor Varun Tej recently opened up about his decision to tie the knot with Lavanya Tripathi in Italy rather than in India. The couple, who met on the sets of the film "Mister" in 2017, exchanged vows in November 2023 amidst the picturesque landscapes of Italy. In a recent interview with Zoom while promoting his upcoming movie, "Operation Valentine," Varun shed light on why he opted for a destination wedding.

Varun expressed his observations about traditional Indian weddings, citing the elaborate affairs involving thousands of guests, leaving little room for the parents to relax and enjoy themselves. He shared, "Seeing my cousins' weddings, I noticed how it was always a massive affair with thousands of people. I wanted my family to have a more intimate and enjoyable experience." Reflecting on his own wedding, he emphasized the importance of family bonding and fun, which he believed could be better achieved in a smaller, overseas setting. Despite his cousins having more fun at their weddings, Varun ensured that his close-knit family could cherish every moment of his wedding in a more intimate setting with only a hundred guests, a stark contrast to the usual thousands invited in his family gatherings.

In another conversation during a promotional event, Varun disclosed that he and Lavanya opted out of exchanging Valentine's Day gifts this year, preferring a memorable trip to Kashmir instead. He reminisced about his college days when he used to eagerly exchange gifts, but now, the couple finds joy in shared experiences rather than material presents.

In "Operation Valentine," Varun takes on the role of an IAF officer alongside Manushi Chhillar, who portrays a radar officer. The film, directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, will mark Varun's Bollywood debut and Manushi's entry into Tollywood. The first single from the movie, "Vande Mataram," was launched at Wagah Border, adding to the patriotic fervor surrounding the film. Scheduled for release on March 1, the movie promises to be an exciting venture for both Varun and Manushi. Additionally, Varun will be seen in Karuna Kumar's upcoming film "Matka," starring alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary.