Varun Tej's Ghani full HD Movie Leaked Online by Tamilrockers and Movierulz

Varun Tej's starring Ghani movie was released yesterday in theatres worldwide. Renaissance Pictures produce the film starring other actors like Upendra and Sunil Shetty and Jagapathi Babu as other main leads.

The film has got mixed reviews from the audience as well as film critics.

Just after the hours of the film's release, it was uploaded to the Torrent and other Telegram channels. Also, the leaked film has been viewed by many people online. The full HD movie of Ghani is leaked on several torrent sites like tamilrockers, movierulz and ibomma