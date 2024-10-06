Varun tej’s ‘Matka’ teaser lanched

Mega Prince Varun Tej is attempting something entirely new with his upcoming film, ‘Matka’. Directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments, this highly anticipated movie chronicles the journey of an ordinary man who rises to become the Matka King.

The teaser showcases the protagonist’s transforma¬tion, influenced by a jailer’s words during his time in prison. Vasu resolves to join the elite one percent who control 90% of the wealth, rejecting a life of struggle for the remaining 10%. Driven by ambition and a deep understanding of human greed, he embarks on a quest for success in a ruthless world, where the desire for wealth propels his burgeoning business.

Varun Tej faces an im¬mense challenge in ‘Matka’, stepping out of his comfort zone with four distinct makeovers that portray the character’s evolution from youth to old age. His ability to adapt his body language and dialogue delivery is commendable. He exudes vitality in his teenage and early twenties phases, while his transformation into a middle-aged man is strikingly unrecognizable. Nostalgia is evoked with the inclusion of Poorna Theatre and the iconic cutout of the legendary NTR during a pivotal fight scene. His portrayal of the character’s old-age look is particu¬larly noteworthy. The teaser also introduces a stellar supporting cast, including Nora Fatehi, Meenakshi Chaudhry, and Naveen Chandra. Karuna Kumar showcases his potential by skillfully handling a mass commercial subject for the first time. His storytelling is impressive, enhanced by punchy and impactful dialogues. The period set¬ting feels authentic, thanks to the director’s vision and the dedicated efforts of the production team.

Cinematographer A. Kishor Kumar has master¬fully captured the dif¬ferent timelines with his impressive work, while GV Prakash Kumar enhances the heroism and narrative with his powerful score. Editor Karthika Srinivas R. also deserves special men¬tion for the sharp cuts. The grand production values of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments are evident throughout.

This teaser marks the beginning of an excit¬ing promotional journey, generating significant buzz around the film. With anticipation running high, ‘Matka’ is set to release on November 14th, and fans eagerly await further promotions to delve deeper into the protagonist’s arc.