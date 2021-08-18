Varun Tej's rival is Naveen Chandra

Ghani is one of the interesting films that is being made in Tollywood right now. Varun Tej plays the lead role in the film. The film is creating a special interest among the audiences right now. Varun Tej will be seen as a boxer and Naveen Chandra plays his rival in the movie.



Naveen Chandra has opened up about his role in the latest interview. As per what he said, the film is both physically and mentally challenging for the actor. The actor had to undergo serious training in boxing and he has worked really hard to achieve the same.



Naveen Chandra's uncle is a professional boxer and Naveen too took up the sport for a while during the days of his education.



Director Kiran Korrapati is making his debut with the film. Allu Aravind's elder son Allu Venkatesh is also making his debut as a producer with this project.

