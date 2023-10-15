‘VD13’ official naamakaranam to be on Oct 18th

The Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations' is shooting at a fast pace. Mrunal Thakur of “Sita Ramam” fame is playing the female lead in this film tentatively titled “VD 13.” Director Parasuram Petla is making it with the story of a family entertainer. This movie is being produced by ace producer Dil Raju and Shirish. Vasu Varma is acting as the creative producer.

The makers today revealed that the film's official naamakaranam will be announced through a small title teaser on October 18th at 6.30 PM. Makers wrote, "From the pair that brought you humongous blockbuster entertainer “Geetha Govindam.” You will witness something even more special. The official Naamakaranam for this special project will be announced through a small title teaser. Date- October 18, Time- 18:30.”

“VD13” is going to be released in a grand way for the upcoming Sankranti festival. After a super hit like “Geetha Govindam,” Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram Petla's collaborated again and it has huge expectations. The blockbuster brand of Sri Venkateswara Creations banner is also raising the craze on this project.