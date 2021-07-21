Venkatesh Daggubati's Daughter Aashritha Drops An Appreciation Post After Watching Narappa Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa movie was released yesterday on Amazon Prime due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie is garnering millions of views and has already owned a blockbuster talk among the Tollywood movie buffs. Being the remake of Dhanush's Asuran movie, Venkatesh stepped into the shoes of this young actor and did his best. This movie is getting positive reviews from all corners of Tollywood.



Off late, Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha also dropped a positive review on her Instagram page after watching Narappa movie. She appreciated her father and dropped a long note.

Ashritha dropped a beautiful pic along with her father Venkatesh and also shared a couple of posters of Narappa movie. She also dropped her review after watching the movie and appreciated her father for his incredible performance. "Watched your movie Narappa and it was truly an emotional roller coaster! INCREDIBLE performance!

I wish I was back at home watching it first day first show on the big screen as we always do but times have changed and I'm also so far away. But that won't stop me from praising you because you deserve every praise that words can offer.

You have outdone yourself! What a look, what a role and what a performance!

You never cease to inspire and amaze!

You know why you were so amazing in the film playing the role of a father who would go to any lengths for his family? Because it is who YOU ARE! You truly are the greatest and the most amazing father.

You're the PUREST soul on and off screen.

You are strong, gentle, calm, funny, humble, thoughtful, empathetic, giving, disciplined, incredibly hard working, fierce, principled, kind, brave and most of all, infinitely loving.

If I am half the person you are in life, I will consider that my greatest achievement.

There's absolutely NO ONE else like you.

I'm forever grateful for you. Love you infinitely".

Narappa movie is directed by Srikanth Addala and is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu under the Suresh Productions and V Creations banners. Priyamani essayed the role of Venkatesh's wife and Karthik Ratnam was seen as his elder son. It also has Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala and Vasishta N. Simha in other important roles.