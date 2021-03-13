Venkatesh to have three releases this year!

Victory Venkatesh is busy with the shoot of his next film Drushyam 2. Drushyam 2 is the remake of the Malayalam hit film Drishyam 2. It looks like Venkatesh is going to have three releases this year. Drushyam 2 will be wrapped up in less time. Most likely, it will release in the second half of this year.

Already, Venkatesh lined up the release of Narappa in August. Narappa is also a remake. The film is the remake of the Tamil super hit film Asuran. Venkatesh is also planning to release F3 this year. Anil Ravipudi is the film's director.

F3 is the continuation of F2 that became a big hit. Varun Tej, Tamannah and Mehreen are acting in the film. The film's shoot is in progress already. The makers are excited to bring the film to theatres by the year end.

If everything goes as per plan, Venkatesh will have three releases this year.