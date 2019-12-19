Venky Mama is having a poor run in the weekdays

Both Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya acted for the first time in a full-length feature film with Venky Mama. As they are the leads of the film, there was high anticipation on it. Finally, this KS Bobby's directorial had hit the screens on the 13th of this month. Due to the following of both the star heroes, Venky Mama managed to get thumping openings at the box office.

Most people pre-book all big films for the first three days. The real litmus test begins on the first Monday and the rest of the weekdays. Venky Mama managed to collect a total of Rs. 45 crores in its opening weekend. But it started slowing down in the weekdays. The trade pundits revealed that it is collecting below par collections from the last three days.

The regular content and the potboiler masala comedy might be the reason for the public not showing much interest in it. Additionally, films Prathi Roju Pandaage, Ruler and Donga are releasing tomorrow and Iddari Lokam Okkate is releasing on December 25th. These releases might trouble Venky Mama's run in its second week. We have to see whether it survives this competition or succumbs to others at the box office.