Vennela Kishore Joins The Cast Of Ravi Teja’s ‘Khiladi’ Movie

It is all known that Tollywood ace actor's upcoming movie is 'Khiladi'. His last movie 'Krack' got released a few days back and got a positive response from the audience. It had Shruti Hassan as the lead actress and Ravi Teja essayed the role of Police Officer in this high-voltage action thriller. Now, he is all busy with the shooting of his next movie 'Khiladi'. Even the shooting of this movie is also going on a brisk pace. Off late, Tollywood's ace comedian Vennela Kishore also joined the cast of this movie.



Tollywood PR Vamsi Shekar dropped this news on his Twitter page and shared the happy news with all the movie buffs.

The team 'Khiladi' welcomes Vennela Kishore with a happy note…



Khiladi movie is being directed by Ramesh Varma and is bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma under A Studios LLP banner. It has Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the lead actresses. Even Tollywood's ace actors Arjun Sarja, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Keshav Deepak and Unni Mukundan will be seen in important roles in this action flick.



The first glimpse pf Khiladi movie has bagged 1+million view in no time which was dropped on the occasion of Republic Day…

Ravi Teja sported in a modish avatar wearing a suit. He is seen holding a rod and walked down with style…



Rock star Devi Sri Prasad will tune the songs for this movie which will hit the screens on 28th May, 2021.