Versatility at its best - Akkineni Nagarjuna

Akkineni Nagarjuna did not start out looking like a Cupid (Manmadhudu). He was different, very lean and had a personality of a absolute shy boy. He was rigid, had no strong voice, no great body language and was slightly awkward in front of camera.

Cut to 34 years of survival in Telugu Cinema - He is known as the most handsome man on Indian Silver Screen ever. He is the man who grew from being Akkineni Nageswara Rao's son - who had to be carried on the shoulders on his father's legacy to survive - to the man who became an identity for himself and even his father, after a generation leap.

He has become the charmer on screen with huge amount of lady following and good craze among youth audiences and respect for his guts from all sections of the audiences. How did he transform so much though?

Well, a man with perseverance and high level of determination, will never get bogged down. He just raises above the challenges. Like his always used to say, "If you know your own mistakes and accept them without any EGO, you can become a better person!" He became living embodiment of those words.

Worked on his body, on his body language, opened up a lot on screen and never tried to claim that he is as good as his father. He just improved himself every day and with every character - some suited to him and for some he suited. The man just did not want to know the meaning of "Give Up" and started living life on certain principles that will help him achieve his target.

He is still may be not there! He is still mighty interested in reaching there! He is still working hard on himself and working for the vision of young talents. He knows he can just wait for a big director to call him or start accepting roles that will give him a chance to work continuously and work with all of them. But he did not become a star by choosing shortcuts.

He chose boldly and wisely. Gambled with everything to loose and the success at smiled at him. Some people enjoy challenges and take them as opportunities. Nagarjuna took chances at every turn and proved that he is versatile beyond words. Happy Birthday King Nagarjuna!