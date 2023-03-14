"Veyyinokka Jillala Varaku" song promo out from Ravanasura Movie

Ravi Teja, popularly known as Mass Maharaja, will be starring in the upcoming action-thriller movie "Ravanasura," directed by Sudheer Varma. The movie features Ravi Teja in a multi-shaded role, and the teaser and two songs released so far have received positive feedback from the audience. The third single from the movie, titled "Veyyinokka Jillala Varaku," is scheduled to release tomorrow.

A promo of the song was released today, showcasing Ravi Teja's impressive dance moves. The song has a retro-style feel, and the music is composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo. Megha Akash also appears in the promo. Srikanth Vissa has penned a unique story for "Ravanasura," which is produced by Abhishek Nama and Ravi Teja under Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. The movie also stars Sushanth, Sriram, Anu Emmanuel, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, Poojitha Ponnada, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj in significant roles. "Ravanasura" is set to release on April 7th.