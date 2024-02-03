Live
- Tahir Raj Bhasin reflects on the special significance of ‘Looop Lapeta’ two years on
- Shilpa Shetty expresses delight at still being loved
- Akshay Kumar transforms into a devotee for ‘Shambhu’ music video
- Niluri Rushingappa announced as MLA candidate from Dharmavaram
- Former MLA Sudhakar demands Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to withdraw comments against Raghuveera Reddy
- Adari Anand Kumar program schedule for tomorrow
- YS Jagan addresses at Eluru Siddham meeting, slams opposition, directs cadre to go every household
- ‘Pushpa 2’ makers to add international flavor to the narrative
- DQ’s ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ first look creates interest
- Naveen inaugurates 1st World Odia Language Conference
Just In
Vijay Antony’s ‘Love Guru,’ gearing up for summer release
Versatile artist Vijay Antony, renowned for his contributions as a music director, actor, and filmmaker, has gained acclaim for his diverse roles, notably in films like "Pichaikkaran/Bichagadu" in Telugu.
Versatile artist Vijay Antony, renowned for his contributions as a music director, actor, and filmmaker, has gained acclaim for his diverse roles, notably in films like "Pichaikkaran/Bichagadu" in Telugu. His recent success, "Picchaikkaran 2/Bichagadu 2," has further solidified his position. Now, he is set to enthrall audiences with "Romeo" in Tamil and "Love Guru" in Telugu, with Mrinalini Ravi as the lead actress. Produced by Vijay Antony under the banner Vijay Antony Film Corporation, in collaboration with Meera Vijay Antony, the film is directed by Vinayak Vaidyanathan.
The makers of "Love Guru" have shared an update, revealing that the movie is scheduled for a summer release. The accompanying poster has piqued interest with a captivating scene portraying a wife mixing rum, leaving her husband in surprise, during their wedding night in their living room. Vijay Antony and Mrinalini Ravi's characters are symbolically represented as husband and wife in this intriguing poster. The exact release date for "Love Guru" will be announced by the film's team soon. Fans can anticipate another compelling cinematic experience from Vijay Antony.