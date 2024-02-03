Vijay Antony’s ‘Love Guru,’ gearing up for summer release

Versatile artist Vijay Antony, renowned for his contributions as a music director, actor, and filmmaker, has gained acclaim for his diverse roles, notably in films like "Pichaikkaran/Bichagadu" in Telugu. His recent success, "Picchaikkaran 2/Bichagadu 2," has further solidified his position. Now, he is set to enthrall audiences with "Romeo" in Tamil and "Love Guru" in Telugu, with Mrinalini Ravi as the lead actress. Produced by Vijay Antony under the banner Vijay Antony Film Corporation, in collaboration with Meera Vijay Antony, the film is directed by Vinayak Vaidyanathan.

The makers of "Love Guru" have shared an update, revealing that the movie is scheduled for a summer release. The accompanying poster has piqued interest with a captivating scene portraying a wife mixing rum, leaving her husband in surprise, during their wedding night in their living room. Vijay Antony and Mrinalini Ravi's characters are symbolically represented as husband and wife in this intriguing poster. The exact release date for "Love Guru" will be announced by the film's team soon. Fans can anticipate another compelling cinematic experience from Vijay Antony.