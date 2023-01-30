Vijay Devarakonda And Samantha’s ‘Kushi’ Regular Shooting Will Resume Soon

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha teamed up for the first time for the Kushi movie. Being the ace filmmaker Shiva Nirvana's directorial, who is named as a pro in dealing with love tales, there are many expectations on it. Already the shooting has begun but due to Samantha's health condition, it is halted in between. At present, Sam is getting treated for her auto-immune disorder myositis. Off late, Shiva took to his social media page and announced good news stating that the regular shooting will resume soon.



#khushi regular shoot will start very soon 👍 everything is going to be beautiful❤️ — Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) January 30, 2023

His tweet reads, "#khushi regular shoot will start very soon everything is going to be beautiful".

Being a family entertainer, this Vijay Devarakonda's 11th movie will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. It is also being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Vijay Devarakonda will be next seen Gautam Tinnanuri's cop drama which is tentatively titled as VD 12. The catchy caption, 'I don't know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed - Anonymous Spy' raised the expectations on the movie.

Samantha already completed the shootings of Shaakuntalam and the movie is ready to hit the theatres in February. She is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.