Vijay Devarakonda Celebrates His Mother’s 50th Birthday And Dropped A Special Video On Social Media

Tollywood's 'Arjun Reddy' Vijay Devarakonda expressed his love for his mom by dropping an awesome video. Today being his mom Madhavi's 50th birthday, Vijay turned the day special to her. He shared a small video on his Instagram and symbolized with the bat hitting a half-century.

In this video, Vijay, his mom and Anand Devarakonda are seen mimicking the half-century celebration. Vijay's mom was seen holding the bat and even their dear pet was also enjoying the moment.



Vijay also wrote, "I'll make sure you are happy forever 🤗❤️ Happy Birthday Mumma!". Vijay is definitely a momma's boy as he leaves no moment in showering his love on his dear mother.

Coming to Vijay Devarakonda's work front, he was last seen in the movie 'World Famous Lover'. This movie was bombed at the box office but it didn't affect his stardom as Vijay has his own charm!!! This 'GeetaGovindam' actor will next be seen in PuriJagannadh's 'Fighter' movie which has Ananya Pandey as the lead actress. This movie will also be shot in Hindi along with the Telugu language.

Hope our dear Arjun Reddy bounces back with a bang!!!