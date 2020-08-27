Vijay Devarakonda & Rashmika to pair up again!

Tollywood: Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna played the lead pair in the film Geetha Govindam, which became a big hit. Later, they teamed up again for the film Dear Comrade. The film did not do well but their chemistry received a very good name at the box-office.

Interestingly, the pair is now reuniting for an interesting project. The reports reveal that a clothing brand is going to rope both the actors for endorsing their company. An advertisement will be shot once the pandemic ends. The talks are going on and the pair might appear again together.

Vijay Devarakonda and Kiara Advani endorses MeBaz and we have to see which brand will Vijay endorse now, along with Rashmika Mandanna.

Also, the fans want them to act together in another film but it might not happen anytime soon.