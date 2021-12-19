Vijay Devarakonda’s ‘Liger’ sets release date

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda is all set to entertain the fans with his upcoming movie 'Liger'. Being a sports drama, Vijay is essaying the role of a boxer in this movie. Off late, the makers unveiled the release date of this film and treated them by announcing a surprise for the New Year. The producer of this movie, Charmee Kaur took to her Twitter page and unveiled the release date poster.

Liger movie will hit the big screens on 25th August, 2022 and a small glimpse of this movie will be unveiled on social media on 31st December, 2021 as a New Year treat! Speaking about the movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. Ace actors like Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali Basha, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin will be seen in other prominent roles. Well, another great surprise for the audience is that, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie. Well, the movie unit recently wrapped up their USA schedule which had Mike Tyson too. They also dropped the cool pics with this great boxer and treated all their fans. "Liger" movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages! Vijay Devarakonda underwent a physical transformation for this movie and flew to Thailand to take martial arts training! Mani Sharma will tune the songs for this movie while Tanishk Bagchi also signed as the composer!

