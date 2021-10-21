  • Menu
Vijay Deverakonda in Arya 3?

Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar
Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar 

Arya and Arya 2 are big hits at the box office. Allu Arjun played the lead role in the film and Sukumar is the film's director. Both the films have become big hits at the box office. There are reports about Arya 3 shaping up soon but there is no clarity. Meanwhile, we hear that Vijay Deverakonda might continue the Arya franchise.

Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar were planning to do a film soon. However, there are speculations that there will be a delay in a project, in their collaboration.

Allu Arjun seems to be focusing more on doing films that will have pan-India appeal. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, wants to do a love story with Sukumar. So, the duo seems to be planning to extend the Arya franchise. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the same.

