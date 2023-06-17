  • Menu
Vijay Deverakonda-Sreeleela’s film commences regular shoot

The 13th film of Vijay Deverakonda, which will be directed by Parasuram, had its formal launch recently

The 13th film of Vijay Deverakonda, which will be directed by Parasuram, had its formal launch recently. Now the 12th film of the actor has made the headlines. The makers of “VD 12” took to social media to announce that the film’s shoot commenced today.

This is an action thriller directed by “Jersey” fame Gowtham Tinnanuri. The makers dropped a poster to announce the commencement of the shoot. In the poster, Vijay is seen holding a gun. As it is an out-focus poster, we don’t get to see the actor’s complete look.

The most happening actress Sreeleela is playing the female lead. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing this spy thriller under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting the movie while Anirudh Ravichander is rendering the tunes.

