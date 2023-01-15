Vijay Deverakonda to be seen as a spy cop in his next

Rowdy star Vijay Deverakonda will be teaming up with 'Jersey' director Gowtam Tinnanuri and the official announcement has arrived. Leading production house Sithara Entertainments will be bankrolling this untitled movie in association with Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios banners.



"I don't know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed – Anonymous Spy," added the makers dropping a concept poster. This picture had a police officer whose face was covered. That suggests that the protagonist would be playing a cop in the movie.

It would be a first for Vijay Deverakonda to play a cop and don the khakee uniform. "The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this," tweeted VD and this excited his Rowdy fan base. More details related to shooting and rest of the cast of #VD12 will follow in the coming days.