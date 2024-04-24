Live
Just In
Vijay Deverakonda's Big-Hearted Gesture, Attends Bodyguard's Wedding with Family
Vijay Devarakonda surprised his bodyguard by attending his wedding with family!
Vijay Deverakonda, the charismatic actor who captivated audiences with his ‘rowdy hero’ persona, proves his real-life character is far more endearing. Overcoming the hurdles of a non-filmy background, Vijay has carved his own path to stardom, becoming a pan-India sensation. But his success hasn't dimmed his genuine connection with his fans and those around him.
We've all seen Vijay's immense fan following, but his generosity extends far beyond autographs and selfies. Remember his heartwarming initiative of distributing relief funds to middle-class families during the pandemic? Or the way he surprises his fans with special birthday gifts? Vijay consistently demonstrates a thoughtfulness that transcends his celebrity status.
Well, he recently did something truly heartwarming for his personal bodyguard, Ravi.
Ravi, recently married, invited Vijay and his family to celebrate his wedding. Vijay, known for his generosity, went above and beyond a simple guest appearance. He brought his entire family, showering immense love and respect on Ravi and his family. Photos and videos of this heartwarming event are taking social media by storm.
On the work front, Vijay's recent film ‘Family Star’ didn't reach the expected heights. But fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming project under the direction of Gautham Tinnanuri, produced by Sitara Entertainments.