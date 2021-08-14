Vijay Sethupathi in Balakrishna's next

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the successful senior actors in the film industry. The actor is currently busy with the shoot of Akhanda. As soon as he wraps up the shoot, Balayya Babu will join hands with director Gopichand Malineni.



We hear that the director is bringing talented actors on board for the film. As per the speculations, Vijay Sethupathi is the latest addition to the film's cast. Vijay already made his debut in Telugu and earned a very good name in the film industry.



Vijay Sethupathi, and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar are already a part of the film. The film unit will soon finalize the leading ladies of the project.



The complete details of the film will be out soon. Thaman is the music director of this NBK107. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the film. The shoot will begin soon.

