Vijayashanthi coming with a meaty role in Kalyan Ram’s next

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is a dynamic star who has earned his place in the hearts of the audience by proving his versatility as an actor with different movies and roles. A big budget film under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts with him as the lead has officially started on Friday. Saiee Manjrekar is playing the heroine. Lady Amitabh Bachchan Vijayashanthi is playing a key role in this film. Many celebrities from the film industry were present at the opening ceremony of this movie. Murali Mohan switched on the camera as Vijayashanthi clapped for the Muhurtham scene. Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary provided the script.

Pradeep Chilukuri has prepared a powerful script and is directing this film which is being made with a huge budget and high technical values. Presented by Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary, Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu are producing this film. C Ram Prasad is providing the cinematography while B Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the music.

This movie will be a milestone movie in Kalyan Ram's career and his character will be very powerful. The other actors who will act in this movie will be announced soon.