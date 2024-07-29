Live
‘Vikram K Das’ music work on progress; film to standout with soundtracks
Prominent producer Kancherla Achyuta Rao, under the SSLS Creations banner, is set to release his 8th film, "Vikram K Das." This film promises to captivate audiences with its compelling story and screenplay.
Prominent producer Kancherla Achyuta Rao, under the SSLS Creations banner, is set to release his 8th film, "Vikram K Das." This film promises to captivate audiences with its compelling story and screenplay.
Currently, the music for "Vikram K Das" is being composed by the renowned Prithvi, with significant involvement from both producer Kancherla Achyuta Rao and director Balu Policherla. Their meticulous attention to the soundtrack aims to make it a standout feature of the film. The filmmakers emphasize that, despite being action-packed, the music will play a crucial role in enhancing the emotional depth and overall viewing experience.
Building on the success of their previous film, "Upendra Gadi Adda," SSLS Creations is also ambitiously producing eight films simultaneously. "Vikram K Das," with its blend of intense action and melodious music, is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike.