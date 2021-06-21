Vinayak in plans to enter Mega camp again

Megastar initially wanted VV Vinayak to wield the megaphone for the much-awaited Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film Lucifer but as the director has failed to impress Chiranjeevi with the script, the movie went into Mohan Raja's hands.

On the other hand, VV Vinayak who is now getting ready to direct the Bollywood remake of 'Chatrapathi' with Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is also trying to test his luck with Chiranjeevi again. He has been preparing a couple of scripts and is trying to impress Chiranjeevi. It seems like he also has prepared some remake scripts for Megastar.



VV Vinayak and Chiranjeevi enjoy a reputation for delivering two blockbusters Tagore and Khaidi No.150. Both are remake films, originally done by star director AR Muragadoss.



We have to wait and see if Chiranjeevi will give his nod to Vinayak or not.

