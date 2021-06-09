Virata Parvam has an Intense Love Story 

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer, 'Virata Parvam' under the direction of Venu Udugula is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited movies in Tollywood at the moment which also got delayed because of the second wave of covid-19.

Recently, while talking in an interview, Venu Udugula has opened up about the film.

"Virata Parvam is an intense emotional love story set in the 90s with Telangana backdrop. When we choose a time frame like that, we cannot ignore the impact of Naxalism on the society. However, the film does not glorify or even talk about something that happened during that phase in detail," said Venu Udugula.

Priyamani, Nandita Das, Waheeda Rahman and others are also a part of this film. The makers will soon announce the new release date of the movie. The film will hit the screens and will not head for a direct digital release.