Virupaksha Highest Ever Worldwide Theatrical Rights Value for Sai dharam tej

The highly anticipated release of Sai Dharam Tej's film Virupaksha is scheduled for April 21st. With worldwide theatrical rights valued at 25 Cr, which is the highest ever for a film starring Sai Dharam Tej, expectations are high. Although advance bookings for the film are below par, positive word-of-mouth from the noon show could result in a successful weekend, especially with Saturday being a holiday for EID, which can boost eve/night show collections on Friday. The pre-release business in various areas is as follows:

Nizam: 7.20 Cr

Ceeded: 4 Cr

Andhra: 11 Cr ratio

ROI: 1.30 Cr

Overseas: 1.50 Cr

Worldwide: 25 Cr



