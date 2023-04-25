Virupaksha's 4-Day Collection in AP and TS Passes Monday Test

Sai dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon's supernatural thriller, Virupaksha, has had a successful box office run, collecting a total of Rs 19.35 crore in its first 4 days of release in the Andhra, Nizam, and Ceded regions. On its 4th day of release, the movie collected a decent Rs 2.99 crore share, with Nizam alone contributing a cool Rs 1.31 crore share. The film has already broken even in several key centers and is on track to becoming Sai Tej's highest-grossing film within the first week of release. Additionally, the movie is inching closer to the $1 million milestone in North America, a first for Sai Tej's career. Here is the breakdown of Virupaksha's 4-day collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Nizam: Rs 8.51 crore (including GST)

Uttarandhra: Rs 2.45 crore (including GST)

Ceded: Rs 2.78 crore

Guntur: Rs 1.38 crore

Nellore: Rs 0.65 crore

Krishna: Rs 1.29 crore (including GST)

West: Rs 0.97 crore

East: Rs 1.32 crore

Overall, the film has passed the litmus test at the box office and is on track to becoming a major success.