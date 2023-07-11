Vishal, SJ Suryah’s High Voltage Action Thriller Mark Antony Releasing For Vinayaka Chaturthi On September 15th

Versatile actor Vishal and SJ Suryah starrer high-voltage action thriller Mark Antony directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Vinod Kumar gets its release date. The makers chose the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi to release the movie. It will hit the screens on September 15th. The announcement poster sees all the lead actors in retro avatars.

Telugu girl Ritu Varma who is popular for her roles in films such as Yevade Subrahmanyam, Pelli Choopulu, Tuck Jagadish etc. is the leading lady in the movie which also features Sunil and Selva Raghavan in important roles.

Mark Antony has some top-notch technicians handling different crafts. The film’s cinematography is handled by Abhinandan Ramanujam, wherein GV Prakash Kumar provides the music. India’s top stunt director Peter Hein master choreographed the action sequences, alongside Dhilip Subbarayan, Kanal Kannan, and Dinesh Subbarayan. Vijay Velukutty is the editor of the movie.

Mark Antony revolves around the theme of time travel. Besides heavy-duty action sequences, the movie will have quirky and funny episodes too.

Cast: Vishal, SJ Suryah, Ritu Varma, Sunil, and Selva Raghavan

Technical Crew:

Writer, director: Adhik Ravichandran

Producer: S Vinod Kumar

DOP: Abhinandan Ramanujam

Music: GV Prakash Kumar

Fights: Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Kanal Kannan, and Dinesh Subbarayan

Editor: Vijay Velukutty