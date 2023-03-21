Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj Sell Das Ka Dhamki Tickets at AMB Cinemas

Yesterday, Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj visited AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli, Hyderabad to promote their upcoming movie 'Das Ka Dhamki.' The lead pair actively participated in a ticket-selling promotion event where they sold tickets to the public themselves. The public turned out in large numbers and wished the best for the success of the movie.

Vishwak Sen, who directed and produced 'Das Ka Dhamki,' has been aggressively promoting the film in different cities. As part of his promotional campaign, he even dressed up as a waiter in a restaurant to promote the film.

Today, Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj will continue their promotion of the movie at Prasad's IMAX in Hyderabad, where they will sell tickets to the public at 7:30 PM. Before that, they will take part in a press meet at 12 PM.

'Das Ka Dhamki' is a mass commercial film that revolves around money. Vishwak Sen has promised an entertaining and thrilling ride for the audience with a genre shift in the movie. The music for the film is composed by Leon James, and the story is penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. The movie is set to release worldwide in theaters tomorrow.