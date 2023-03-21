Vishwak Sen Assumes the Role of a Waiter to Promote His Movie 'Das Ka Dhamki'

Vishwak Sen surprised customers at a restaurant last night by assuming the role of a waiter. The actor is actively promoting his upcoming movie, Das Ka Dhamki, which is set to be released on March 22nd for Ugadi. Vishwak Sen not only directed and produced the film but also stars in a dual role as a doctor and waiter.

In the trailer, Vishwak Sen's exceptional performance as a waiter was noted, and he has taken his promotion of the movie a step further by immersing himself in the role even off-screen. He visited a restaurant in Hyderabad last night, wearing a mask and serving customers, who were initially unable to recognize him.

Once his identity was revealed, the customers were excited to meet him and wished him the best for the release of his upcoming movie. Das Ka Dhamki is written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada and features Nivetha Pethuraj as the female lead, with Leon James composing the music. The movie's songs, such as Almost Padipoyinde Pilla and Mawa Bro, have already become blockbusters.